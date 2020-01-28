Ranveer Singh Starrer Gully Boy's Deleted Scene Now Released Online

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy evidently managed to bring the underground rap music industry in India to much mainstream light. The film was critically and commercially acclaimed, earning several accolades along with Box Office numbers. Now, the makers of the film have started releasing special feature content from the film which includes deleted scenes.

Makers of Gully Boy had previously released a deleted rap battle scene that was loved by fans. Now, two new scenes from Gully Boy have been released. Check out the deleted scenes below -

Gully Boy - deleted scenes

The latest deleted scene released by the makers of the film includes Ranveer Singh's character and his friend Salman in the college canteen, the two are interrupted by their classmates who wish to score drugs from Ranveer's character. The two classmates can be seen generalising Ranveer Singh's character and his friend as the two belong to slums. But, the film takes time to establish that Ranveer's character does not use drugs and is against them. Ranveer Singh then can be seen shutting the two boys down by making a quirky comment.

The second scene features rapper Kaam Bhari rapping against Devil the Rhymer. The film reportedly had many rap battle sequences which later slashed out in order to maintain a compact runtime. It is being speculated that many such deleted scenes and behind the scenes content will also be releasing soon.

