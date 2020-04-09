Ranveer Singh's Portrait Shots That Will Give You Ideas For Your Next Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stuns everyone with his magnetic personality, on-screen charisma and acting chops. He kick-started his professional career with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma. Singh created a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry and emerged out to be highly successful stars in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh is quite active on social media. He enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram and engages with his fans by posting interesting content regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ranveer Singh’s portrait shots to inspire your next photoshoots.

Ranveer Singh’s portrait photos

1. Glaring at the camera

Ranveer Singh posted an attractive photo in a casual outfit. He donned a black high-neck shirt in this look. He is posing with his eyes keenly looking into the camera.

2. Laughing heartily

Singh shared an adorable photo of himself laughing with his eyes tightly closed. His post on Instagram garnered lots of wondrous comments and numerous likes. Have a look at this incredible shot.

3. Coming out of quarantine be like

Ranveer Singh’s photo showcases his post-quarantine look. According to him, that’s how he will look after some time. He is sporting dreadlocks, kohl-filled eyes and coloured lenses. Moreover, he is giving scary expressions. Singh’s hilarious post has received several funny comments.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Crashes Boman Irani's Instagram Live; Makes A Deepika Padukone Reference

Also read: Jatina Sarna Showers Praises On '83' Co-star Ranveer Singh, Calls Him An 'inspiration'

4. The classic vintage look

Ranveer Singh is popular for his unconventional fashion sense. He sports every colour and style with sheer grace. In this photo, Singh has donned a monotone formal suit. He has sported a grey tie and a red shaded cap. He is also flaunting his well-shaped moustache, slightly long gelled-up hair, and classic rimmed sunglasses.

Also read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Turn Into Disney Characters; Share Their Animated Pic

Also read: Ranveer Singh Reveals What He Wants To Steal From His 'Gully Boy' Co-star Alia Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.