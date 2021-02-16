Ranveer Singh Reveals Being A 'Janaani' To Get 'Hollywood Gossip' From Priyanka Chopra

Actor Ranveer Singh recently reunited with his celebrity pal and Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra over a video call for 'A Night In With Priyanka Chopra'. The actor duo, who has starred in multiple Bollywood films together, had a virtual reunion for discussing Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished'. During their candid conversations with each other, Ranveer joked about the times when he would act like a "Janaani" to get all the Hollywood gossip from The White Tiger actor whenever she would come down to Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra make revelations about their camaraderie

Ever since Priyanka Chopra's book has hit the stands, the global sensation has been actively promoting her memoir on every medium possible. Similarly, for promoting Unfinished, Priyanka joined hands with her Gunday and Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh to discuss several aspects of the book and spill the beans on their longtime camaraderie. In their interaction on 'A Night In With Priyanka Chopra', along with shedding light on the Isn't It Romantic star's memoir, the Bollywood pals discussed their respective spouses, spoke about going on a double date, reminisced gossiping about Hollywood celebrities and revealed 'dirty' dancing to Urmila Matondkar's songs with Arjun Kapoor.

In one of the clips that have surfaced on social media, the Gully Boy actor is heard speaking about being the 'main Jaanani' at one of the parties hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Ranveer said, "I remember one of these nights when she had come back from a long trip to LA. Ritesh had hosted some of his friends at his house because PeeCee was in town. That night, PeeCee was holding court, everyone was around her, and I was the main Jaanani (gossipmonger). I was like, 'aur bata, aur kisse mili, aur kaun tha, usne kya bola'".

Take a look:

🎥 #1 Ranveer Singh in conversation with @priyankachopra :



A Night In With Priyanka Chopra #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/nfduERirY9 — Ranveerians Worldwide (@Ranveerians_FC) February 15, 2021

Later, Ranveer and Priyanka also recalled a 'Gunday night', when they along with co-star Arjun Kapoor, danced to "dirty" Bollywood songs. Elaborating further on the same, the 38-year-old said, "I’ll never forget you, me and Arjun, late-night googling Urmila Matondkar and 'Rangeela', and for five hours dancing to Urmila Matondkar's songs, especially 'Tanha Tanha'". Priyanka then added saying that she could only find her feet in Hollywood because she got the opportunity to work with the best people in Bollywood, who helped her hone her acting skills.

Watch the video clip below:

