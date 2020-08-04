Ranveer Singh Dons Producer's Hat, Establishes Production House 'Maa Kasam Films!'

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his indelible on-screen performances, has now donned that producer's hat. As per an exclusive report of Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh had registered his production house back in December 2017, along with his mother, Anju Bhavnani. Not only this, but the actor has also given his production house a quirky name.

Ranveer turns producer

The report further mentioned that the name of Ranveer Singh's production house is- Maa Kasam Films! A trade source who spoke to the portal said that the name hints at the kind of films that Ranveer would like to produce. The source added that the name of Ranveer Singh's production house gives a vibe that he would produce entertainers and massy kind of films. Adding to this, the source also stated that Ranveer is a huge fan of Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and the Khans, and owing to this, people can expect him to produce some great family entertainers.

Meanwhile, apart from Maa Kasam Films!, Ranveer Singh has also launched a record label titled IncInk along with Navzar Eranee to back independent music. Furthermore, in 2019, Ranveer, along with his wife Deepika Padukone, established a company called Chalk And Cheese Enterprises. Deepika also runs a production house called KA Productions.

Ranveer Singh's movies

Ranveer Singh has given the industry a slew of hits in his illustrative career. Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with his role in the film, Band Baaja Baaraat. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of critically acclaimed films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Gully Boy among others.

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

Moreover, Singh also has been roped in for Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled for an October release, however, no official announcement has been made due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht in which he will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

