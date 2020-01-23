Ranveer Singh Introduces R Badree As Sunil Valson In New '83' Poster

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of the actor as Kapil Dev hit the internet. The actor has been posting character posters from the film, introducing the actors in the film. Now, Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter and shared a poster of actor R Badree as cricketer Sunil Valson. Check out the poster below -

R Badree in '83

R Badree will be essaying the role of Sunil Valson aka Vally in the film. Sunil was a left-arm medium-pace baller for the Indian cricket team. Interestingly, Valson did not play any match for the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup. Valson was part of the 14-member squad for team India and did not get a chance to play in the final 11 for any match. Earlier, Ranveer Singh had shared the character poster for 11 team members of the squad. Now, It is confirmed that the film will showcase the story of all 14 members of the entire cricket team and not just the main 11 squad members. Check out other character posters below -

Image Courtesy - Ranveer Singh Instagram

