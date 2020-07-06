Ranveer Singh's Fan Club Donates Computers To Underprivileged Kids On Actor's Birthday

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday today. A fan club of Ranveer Singh’s has donated computers to a school that supports education for underprivileged children. The fan club called 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' donated the computers in the honour of the actor on the occasion of his birthday.

Ranveer Singh's fan club donates computers to underprivileged children

A media portal reported that Atharva Khendekar, a member of the Ranveer Ka Fan Club, spoke about the gesture. He told a media portal that Ranveer Ka Fan Club has always tried to help the underprivileged people and children. He further said that this time they tried to help rural children who were unable to afford high-class education.

Atharva further told the media portal that for some of those children, basic education is a distant dream. He further revealed to the media portal that their club has planned to provide 2 basic computer systems and some indoor games to the children. Atharva told the media portal that the club is looking forward to seeing the children filled with enthusiasm when they receive the computers.

Revealing the details about the school, Atharva told the media portal that the computers will be given to a school that educates children until the fifth standard. Adding further to the comments, Atharva revealed that the school is situated in Sikandari village in Indore district. He further told the media portal about the budget and donations.

Atharva told the media portal that the budget for this project was Rs 30,000. Further, he told the media portal that from the total budget, Rs 15,000 will be kept aside for 2 basic computers. Moreover, Rs 10,000 will be for colouring the walls of the school and another Rs 5,000 will be allocated to provide indoor games for the students.

Atharva urged others to come forwards and donate money for their project. They further told the media portal that the donated funds will go towards making the future youth of our country more educated and more reliable. Reportedly, this fan club of Ranveer Singh has always made noble gestures towards underprivileged children.

Reportedly, last year the fan club brought electricity to a small village called Akoli. They had installed five solar street lights and house lights each. The villagers had been using kerosene lamps for over a decade and could not afford electricity.

