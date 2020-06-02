Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Songs Sung By Shail Hada

Ranveer Singh has worked in various movies throughout his acting career. He has appeared in several period drama and action flicks. He has not only worked with some prominent directors but also several prominent singers and music maestros that have carved a niche for themselves in the industry. With all that said, here are some of Ranveer Singh's songs, including Khalibali, that are sung by the famous playback singer, Shail Hada.

Ranveer Singh's songs sung by Shail Hada

Khalibali

From one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Padmaavat, this is one of the popular songs of recent times. Composed by one of the influential directors, that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali the song is sung by Shail Hada and Shivam Pathak. Also known for his performance in Guzaarish, the Indian play singer, Shail Hada's upbeat voice is one of the highlights of the song. Penned by A M Turaz, the music video features Ranveer Singh. Singh can be seen making some unique moves in some eccentric antics along with his warriors.

Singh owns the frame from the start to the end of the music video and the song sung by Shail Hada in itself creates excitement amongst the fans. Fans went gaga over the song upon its release and the video has managed to bag a whopping 265 million views on YouTube. Check out the music video featuring Ranveer Singh:

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

The music video features one of the highly celebrated on-screen pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. From the movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the flick features the two in lead roles. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is sung by Shail Hada. The lyrics of the romantic song are given by Siddharth and Garima. The music video features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sharing romantic vibes playfully. The scenes and the cinematography along with the vocals are primarily the major things that fans found interesting. Watch the music video that has bagged stupendous response with over 66 million views on YouTube.

Ang Laga De

Ang Laga De was one of the most popular songs from the movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. The song is sung by Shail Hada and Aditi Paul and has a run time of 5:27. The song received widespread acclaim from critics and the video depicts Ranveer and Deepika's stunning onscreen chemistry. Have a look:

