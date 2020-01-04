Ranveer Singh Recites Asrani's Famous 'Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer' Dialogue; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has paid a tribute to the veteran actor Asrani in a hilarious video. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a video where he is dressed as a jailer. In the cult movie Sholay, Asrani played the character of a jailer and now Ranveer has aped him and his dialogues in a commercial. Regardless to say, fans have been loving Ranveer's new avatar.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen stopping criminals who are trying to escape prison in a creative way. For those who have watched Sholay would know how brilliantly Asrani portrayed the character with his dialogue delivery being apt and fluent. This is one character that the actor will always be remembered for and Ranveer has managed to ace the act with much perfection.

In another video, Ranveer Singh can be seen reciting Asrani famous dialogue ‘Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer’. This dialogue is one of the most iconic dialogues of Hindi cinema and Ranveer Singh has totally nailed it. Fans have showered his comment section with appreciation and love. In the past, Ranveer has enacted Freddie Mercury and Charlie Chaplin too.

Ranveer Singh as Freddie Mercury and Charlie Chaplin

What is next in store for Ranveer Singh?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is busy with Kabir Khan’s 83. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone, portraying the role of his wife in the movie. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev. The film will hit the theatres next year. He will also star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

