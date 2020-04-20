Rapper Badshah Reveals His Newfound Love For Mobile Game PUBG, Shares Quirky Post

Rapper Badshah is currently basking the success of his latest song Genda Phool which is being loved by fans immensely. The song is nearing the 200 million views mark on YouTube within a month of its release. Now, as more and more people spend time in their homes and reveal how they have been spending their time, Badshah took to his Instagram and revealed that he is experiencing a newfound love for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) which is a high-octane multiplayer battle royale game.

Badshah's newfound love for PUBG

Badshah took to his Instagram and shared a text post which read 'I downloaded PUBG and rest is history'. Badshah also coupled his post with a funny caption which left his fans and other celebrities in splits. Urvashi Rautela and Mrunal Thakur were some of the celebrities who commented under Badshah's post. While Urvashi confessed about spending her time playing Ludo online, Mrunal Thakur suggested Badshah to try the game Fortnite. Check it out below -

On the other hand, Badshah's latest track Genda Phool has been breaking multiple records and emerging as a massive hit. It recently became the second-fastest music video from India to cross 3 million likes. Besides this, the song also broke a number of records on various online music streaming platforms.

