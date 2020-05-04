Rashami Desai On How She Dealt With Indecent Offers: "I Used To Be Very Rude And Blunt"

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai in an interview with a news daily spoke about how she has dealt with indecent behaviour. Rashami Desai had revealed that’s he started working at a very young age and that she started her career in regional films. She has had a successful career in television series as well and is known for her role of Tapasya in Uttran. In the interview, she spoke about what her behaviour was to those who made indecent propositions to her.

In the interview, Rashami Desai stated that she managed herself very calmly. When confronted with a person who was being indecent, she was often very rude and blunt. She stated that she wasn’t scared of anyone and hence people would think a few times before talking to her which she claims saved her a lot of times.

Rashami Desai’s films

(A still from the Bhojpuri film Pyar Me Dokha)

She recalls that when he was doing regional films in the Bhojpuri language, at the beginning of her career. She recalled that her mother would be there on the set with her. She stated that as she was young, her mother would look out for her. Rashami Desai stated that when she was giving auditions for the television shows for about 4-5 serials, she would get selected for all the roles. However, she would get choosy and reject the show. Rashami Desai revealed that’s he chose her own scripts and that for her, scripts and directors matter a lot.

Rashami Desai’s TV shows

Rashami Desai’s first role was that of Mandodri in the show Raavan on DD. She then played the role in Pari Hoon Main, which was India’s first television show with a double role. Rashami Desai played the double role in the show. Rashami Desai revealed that she had a very hectic schedule for the show and would not come home for 2-3 days. She then stated that she landed the role in the show Meet Milade Rabba, which ran for a few days and then went off the air.

Rashami Desai then got the role that she recalls was ‘amazing’. She said she then got the role of Tapasya in Uttaran. Tapasya’s character had a grey shade and hence she got both love and hate from the viewers. She then landed the role in Naagin 4 after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami Desai concluded that in the television industry she has gotten the chance to play different characters.

