Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For 'Mission Majnu', Shares A Boomerang Video

Popular South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to appear in her very first Bollywood movie, Mission Majnu and has commenced filming for it. The actor shared a boomerang video of herself with the clapboard for the movie in a recent Instagram post on her feed. Read along and take a look at the quirky video and what fans have to say.

Rashmika Mandanna starts shooting for Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu had commenced its principal photography on February 11, 2021, as shared by Sidharth Malhotra in a post. Now on Friday, March 5, 2021, actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared that she has joined the team to shoot for her sequences in the movie. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a Boomerang video as she held the clapboard. It seemed that the actor was in a saree or traditional clothing shop as her background had shelves full of them.

The actor who makes her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller film, kept her caption simple and wrote, “#MissionMajnu Day 1” followed by a couple of emojis and tagged the cast, crew and makers of the movie. The post has over 1.04m views with more than 400k likes that are increasing by the minute and excited reactions by the fans in the comments. Take a look at some of them here.

More about Mission Majnu

Rashmika will be starring opposite Siddharth Malhotra who plays the titular role of a RAW agent in the movie, and Rashmika will reportedly be playing his love interest. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, while it is bankrolled by RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media Llp. The movies cast will also include Parmeet Sethi as R. N. Kao, while Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra and Arjan Bajwa will play other pivotal roles.

The movie was first announced on December 23, 2020, on social media, when actor Sidharth Malhotra shared its first look poster. He wrote in his caption, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”.

