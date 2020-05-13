Forget Inter-species Friendships, This Bird's Bond With An Avocado Is Winning Internet

People on the internet have seen and heard of animals from different species becoming best friends. But recently, a creature from the animal kingdom has formed a bond with a fruit. Read on to know more about this Japanese quail and its best friend Mr Avocado:

Bird makes friends with an avocado

According to reports, a Japanese quail has made friends with an avocado, with which the quail frequently hangs out. A Twitter user by the name Bug shred photos this adorable and unique pair. In their tweets Bug also mentioned how the whole Quail squad hangs out with this avocado. The fruit and the quail look very much alike. Here are the tweets by Bug:

ALSO READ | Mallika Sherawat Says 'there Is A Lot Of Positivity' On Social Media Amid COVID Lockdown

She made friends with an avocado pic.twitter.com/p4EBB5rWsB — bug (@crevicedwelling) May 11, 2020

here’s the whole family:

Maggie is the boss, Boots is the big sister, Kiwi is the silly one, Pebble is very shy, Toby is always hungry, and Bear is the baby... pic.twitter.com/rRU8w7HeLM — bug (@crevicedwelling) May 12, 2020

ALSO READ |Zayn Malik, The Former One Direction Singer, Is A True Capricorn; Here Is Why

She brought her other friends to visit and now they are all chilling pic.twitter.com/cHf44T7Ffq — bug (@crevicedwelling) May 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

Twitteratis were all hearts for these photos. A lot of Twitter users commented on these photos of the Quails and the avocado. One of the Twitter users said, "1st time evver I am seeing succh a cute friendship.. i cud just eat them up.. both of them.. literally." Another user said, "Is it just me or does anyone else have issues identifying the two?"

could i do a painting of her ??? i literally cannot stop thinking of this — thinking about fives 😔💗 (@queerbarbiee) May 12, 2020

Shame that avocado has like a three day lifespan — el niño simone (@millerhighlfePR) May 13, 2020

oh. my. god. shes such a model 😭💗💗💗 — thinking about fives 😔💗 (@queerbarbiee) May 12, 2020



ALSO READ |Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Shares Rare Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.