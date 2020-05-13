Last Updated:

Forget Inter-species Friendships, This Bird's Bond With An Avocado Is Winning Internet

What's Viral: A quail was recently seen making friends with avocado and now the two are always chilling together. Read about their friendship.

People on the internet have seen and heard of animals from different species becoming best friends. But recently, a creature from the animal kingdom has formed a bond with a fruit. Read on to know more about this Japanese quail and its best friend Mr Avocado:

Bird makes friends with an avocado

According to reports, a Japanese quail has made friends with an avocado, with which the quail frequently hangs out. A Twitter user by the name Bug shred photos this adorable and unique pair. In their tweets Bug also mentioned how the whole Quail squad hangs out with this avocado. The fruit and the quail look very much alike. Here are the tweets by Bug:

Twitteratis were all hearts for these photos. A lot of Twitter users commented on these photos of the Quails and the avocado. One of the Twitter users said, "1st time evver I am seeing succh a cute friendship.. i cud just eat them up.. both of them.. literally." Another user said, "Is it just me or does anyone else have issues identifying the two?"  

 


