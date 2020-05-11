Raveena Tandon Shows Off Her 'mommy Years' With Her Mother's Day Instagram Posts; See Here

The spread of Coronavirus has certainly taken a toll on the entire world leaving everyone inside their houses. As there is nothing to do, people have been extremely active in the virtual world of social media. A number of people shared sweet posts for their mothers on the account of Mother’s Day.

Bollywood celebrities have also been showing their love for their moms through their social media handles. Similarly, Raveena Tandon also shared a post on the account of Mother’s Day. Read more to know about the actor's Instagram post.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon Laud Panchkula Cops For Surprising 71-year-old On Birthday

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Shares Fond Memories From Rishi Kapoor’s Film 'Rahi Badal Gaye’

Raveena Tandon shares pictures with her children

Raveena had adopted two girls when she was just 21 years old. She then went on to get married to Anil Thadani in the year 2004. Thus, she is blessed with four kids that could just be a dream come true for her. Raveena Tandon has shared pictures of her children including Chhaya and Pooja Tandon along with Ranbir & Rasha Thadani.

She captioned the post along with, “All of 21 and like instant coffee I was instant mom! #mymommyyears The Brood I built!” A number of her fans have been reacting to her Mother’s Day post by sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Just like this post, the Dilwale star has also shared two other posts, both showing pictures of her “mommy years”. Here are the posts shared by Raveena Tandon.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Tags Daughter Rasha As 'the Ringmaster'

More news about the actor

On the professional end, Raveena Tandon is prepping up for her upcoming film, K.G.F Chapter 2. She is going to be playing the role of Ramika Sen in this particular movie. K.G.F.Chapter 2 is going to be launched on October 23, 2020, and is going to be directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is being directed by Vijay Kirgandur and is going to star popular faces of the industry including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Ramachandra Raju.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon's Response To A Fan Who Proposed Marriage In Next Birth Is Hilarious

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor's Video Of Wishing Her Father On His Birthday; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.