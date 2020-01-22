Ravi Shastri's Poster From Ranveer's '83' Out; Fans Give Thumbs-Up To 'BABYFACE ASSASSIN!'

Ranveer Singh will next be seen playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to glory during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor has been sharing character posters of his co-stars in the film and the latest one released on Wednesday features Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri. While sharing the look, the makers describe Shastri as, "the youngest player who left a mark on everyone with his Chapati shot."

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Ranveer wrote "BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the Devils...Presenting #DhairyaKarwa the flamboyant all-rounder @RaviShastriOfc! #ThisIs83"

Meanwhile, the netizens are impressed with Karwa's look and its resemblance with Shastri.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Almost perfect ... loved to c hand position of non bowling arm.

Just need to watch head position. pic.twitter.com/wZDxDcRMgN — R.K. (@ipo_mantra) January 22, 2020

Wow That was so awesome @RanveerOfficial 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👌👌👌👌👌✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😎😎😎😎😎😎 — Aditya Khandelwal (@AdityaK19510240) January 22, 2020

Many of the users also urged Ranveer Singh to release the trailer of the highly anticipated movie.

waiting waiting waiting..... to watch 83... ranveer the great!! — sillyseema (@sillyseemaa) January 22, 2020

Expectations are surging day by day hope movie will be great — संकेत (@Sanket_HR) January 22, 2020

Over the past week, the Gully Boy actor has introduced character posters of Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Dinker Sharma. Chirag Patil will be seen portraying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

READ | Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement about MS Dhoni's future, here's what he said

READ | 'MS Dhoni right up there in terms of fitness alongside Kapil Dev': Ravi Shastri

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, will play Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and will release on April 10, 2020. Ravi Shastri was just 21 years of age when he played a pivotal role in helping the Indian cricket team take home the World Cup trophy in 1983. He also came to be known as 'The Champion of Champions', after his phenomenal performance. Currently, he is the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

READ | Ranveer Singh unveils poster of Dhairya Karwa as 'babyface assassin' Ravi Shastri in '83

READ | Coach Ravi Shastri hails India's comprehensive series win against Australia

(Image credits: Ravi Shastri/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.