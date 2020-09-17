Hogwarts Legacy Unveiled At The PS5 Showcase Event: Get Release Date And Platform Details

During the recent PlayStation 5 Showcase event, we finally got the debut trailer of Warner Bros Games long-rumoured open-world Harry Potter universe game titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world RPG is set during the 1800s and will take players on an adventurous journey where they can shape up the world of Harry Potter and engage with a range of iconic characters and beasts in the wizard world. You can check out the official Hogwarts Legacy trailer below.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Vs PS5 Digital Edition: An In-depth Comparison

Also Read | PS5 Games List: All The First-party And Third-party Games Coming To The Next-gen Console

Hogwarts Legacy release date

According to the game’s debut trailer at the PS5 Showcase event, the game has been scheduled to come out sometime in 2021 However, the gaming company is yet to provide an exact date of release. According to a Bloomberg report, the video game will release late in 2021.

In the meantime, fans can follow Hogwarts Legacy’s official social media page on Twitter to keep up with the latest news and update on the exact date of release.

Also Read | PS5 Event Live Stream; How To Watch And What To Expect From The Event?

Is Hogwarts Legacy PS5 exclusive?

Hogwarts Legacy is not exclusive to the PS5 as it will also be available on other major platforms when it finally comes out. Warner Bros has confirmed that the video game will be launched across the PlayStation 5, PC and Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X / Series S consoles. In addition, the game will also be available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The video game was first leaked over two years ago and has drawn the attention of a good number of Harry Potter fans on social media ever since. The game plot revolves around your character who is a student. He possesses a special key which holds some secret from the ancient times that may jeopardise the wizard world and leave it in complete ruins. Your character gets a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry before finally realising that you are not just any other ordinary person as you are blessed with an unusual strength to recognise and conquer the Ancient Magic. You are left to decide whether you protect the secret, or use it for sinister magic.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Won't Have Backward Compatibility With PS3 And Predecessors; Ubisoft Says

Image credits: Warner Bros Games