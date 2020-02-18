Rekha's Adorable Moment With Her Sister At A Wedding Will Win Your Heart, Watch Video

Yesteryear actor Rekha might be on a hiatus from the silver screen, but the Bollywood star never misses to attend high-profile get-togethers. The actor along with her sister graced the wedding reception of Rikku Nath's daughter. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, one can see Rekha and her sister enjoying each other's company and having a pleasant time together.

Check out the video:

The video shared in the wee hours of February 17, has managed to intrigue the audiences, who seem to be loving the chemistry between the actor and her sister. While many are sharing the uncanny resemblance between the sisters, others are loving their camaraderie. Here is what fans are saying:

Rekha wore a stunning Manish Malhotra attire

Rikku Nath, who is reported to be one of the most sought-after celebrity managers of the 90s, hosted a grand reception of her daughter's wedding on Monday, i.e. February 17, in the city. The reception that was pompous and star-studded saw the presence of yesteryear actor Rekha. She wore an orange-pink shimmery lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor accompanied her look with quintessential jewellery pieces. Besides the popular actors, Madhuri Dixit, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Madhu Chopra, and others attended the party.

A media report claims that Rekha had worn this stunning attire at a previous event. The report states that she had worn the same orange-pink Manish Malhotra at Mukesh Ambani's daughter's wedding. Meanwhile, the report also applauds Rekha's decision of repeating expensive designer clothes.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

