Remember NSYNC? Where Are They Now And What Are The Former Members Up To?

There have been a lot of popular names when it came to boy bands in the 90s, however, the one group that stood out the most was NSYNC. The blockbuster boy band featured the likes of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone.

Fans were instantly obsessed with the band once they came out with hits like Bye Bye Bye and This I Promise You. So if you wonder where the boys are right now and what they have been up to, we have the details about each member. Here's a brief.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has seemingly had the most prosperous career of all the band members after leaving NSYNC. Timberlake, who had ventured into a solo singing career after the split, is also one of the most recognisable faces right now. Apart from his singing career, he has also starred in movies like Friends with Benefits and The Social Network, and he is now married to fellow actor Jessica Biel.

Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone was more like a comedic relief in the group as he was known for his goofy personality and crazy dance moves, which also made him one of the most likeable stars in NSYNC. After the group dissolved, Joey went on a different route and became a TV personality and actor.

He also featured in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Fatone has also hosted several TV shows over the years which include The Singing Bee and Celebrity Circus. Apart from being a host, he also appeared as a contestant on several popular reality TV shows like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick, who was also the oldest member of NSYNC, has decided to stay away from the limelight since their split although he has been on a few music shows. Kirkpatrick got married a few years ago and it remains unclear if he intends to get back into the music industry.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass was known best for his charming personality during his days with NSYNC. However, these days, he keeps away from music and has directed his attention towards reality shows. He also hosts his own radio show, Dirty Pop with Lance Bass. He is now married to boyfriend Michael Turchin.

JC Sanchez

JC Sanchez was one of the lead vocalists in NSYNC. The talented star had co-written a couple of songs on their album No Strings Attached. Sanchez also went on to launch a solo singing career post the split. As for right now, he usually writes and produces music for other artists.

