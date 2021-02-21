Remember When Athiya Shetty Revealed The Accessories She Can't Leave Her House Without?

Remember when Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Athiya Shetty went candid in an interview with an entertainment and news portal on August 23, 2019? In the interview, she spilt the beans on her favourite beauty products, skincare routine and more. Athiya also revealed the accessories that she is completely obsessed with.

In the interview, Athiya Shetty spoke about her beauty, fashion and skincare secrets. When asked about accessories she's obsessed with, Athiya replied that she doesn't leave her house without her favourite pair of chunky bracelets and watch. She said that she feels "naked" without the accessories.

Athiya also disclosed that she doesn't believe in fashion faux pas. She mentioned that she believes, "if a person is confident enough" they can "carry off anything." Athiya Shetty's go-to beauty product is her lip balm. She told the interviewer that she never leaves her house without her lip balm.

For the interview, she wore a black and white striped saree with frilled borders from the designer duo Abraham and Thakore's collection from Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Athiya had walked down the runway in the same saree for the designers at Lakme Fashion Week 2019 as the showstopper.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty's videos

In an interview with The Peacock Magazine's 117 seconds with Athiya Shetty, the Hero actor revealed that her hidden talent is that she is double-jointed, which means she is more flexible and can twist her joints easily. She also disclosed that her worst habit is biting her nails. Athiya also told the interviewer, that she was called a "giraffe" in school. When asked to describe herself in 3 words, she chose the words, "stubborn, fun, and crazy."

For Lakme Fashion Week 2020, Athiya walked for the designer Aisha Rao. She got candid with Femina India about her go-to clothing choices. She explained that she enjoys comfortable clothing and reaches out for her boyfriend jeans, fitted ganjis (tee-back shirts) and flip-flops most often. She also revealed that she uses lipstick on her cheeks when she runs out of blush, as a beauty hack.

