Remember When Sharad Kelkar Enlightened A Journalist On The Wrong Usage Of A Name?

Sharad Kelkar had played the part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Tanhaji. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Each actor had received praise and recognition for their portrayal in the film but Kelkar stood out for something that he had done off-screen. This act won him the respect of people all over the country.

Sharad Kelkar's viral video gains people's respect

When Sharad Kelkar was at a promotional event for the film in Mumbai, a journalist asked Sharad if he would be portraying the role of Shivaji in the film. Sharad immediately stopped the journalist and corrected them by saying “It is not Shivaji, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”. People in the audience, as well as Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, lauded him for his action and people appreciated that he understood the weight of the role he was playing.

The video of the incident had gone viral at the time and netizens reacted strongly to it. The film received a lot of positive publicity because of this particular incident. People said that they were proud of Sharad for correcting the journalist and ensuring that the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj got the respect it deserved. Sharad Kelkar’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji was widely appreciated as he displayed the strong aura that the character demanded.

Recently, Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram to wish his wife on the occasion of Valentine's Day. In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying a date night at an open restaurant. Keerti Kelkar can be seen in a red coat and Sharad is wearing a black leather jacket. Sharad is seen kissing his wife sweetly as he clutches her tightly. Keerti has a huge smile on her face as she is receiving affection from her husband. Sharad posted a sweet message for his wife saying, "I have said it many times and I'm saying it again, I love you @keertikelkar. Thank you for your constant love and support. With you, everyday is valentine's day. I love you❤️". Fans of the couple reacted by saying "aww" and wishing that the couple would always stay united in love and happiness.

