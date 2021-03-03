Remember When Sharmila Tagore Admitted She Was Impressed By Kareena Kapoor?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great relationship with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. They are both fond of each other and are often seen praising each other on different occasions. Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts a talk show What Women Want and invites celebrity guests who candid about different events in life. When Sharmila Tagore was invited on Kareena Kapoor's talk show, she spoke about how Kareena stood by her rock-solid, in times of need.

Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor's special bond

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sharmila Tagore spoke about her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show What Women Want and revealed that Kareena is like a daughter to her. She added that she saw Kareena when her husband Tiger was in the hospital and noticed how Kareena did not draw attention to herself. Stating the reason, she added that September 21 is Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday when her husband Tiger was in the hospital and he passed away on September 22. She also added, "You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say.”

Addressing the situation, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has one regret in life and that is, that she could not spend more time with her father-in-law Tiger Pataudi. Calling him a refined and kind man, she said he was sweet in nature and it was nice to be around him. She had a very shot and sweet time with him and wished to have more time with him, adding that it will be the biggest regret she will always have. Kareena Kapoor also spoke about Sharmila Tagore and said that she's a warm, love and very liberal person who has inspired her in every way. In the video above, Sharmila Tagore praises Kareena's performance and compliments her and also thinks she's very sensible, adding that she's happy to have her as her mother-in-law.

In other news

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. who are parents to Taimur Ali Khan, recently welcomed their second baby together but have not yet disclosed his name. Reports suggest that unlike all the attention Taimur got, Kareena and Saif plan to keep their second baby away from the limelight.

