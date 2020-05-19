Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, And Baby Soha Look Mesmerising

Sharmila Tagore is not only one of the most celebrated actors of the industry who has delivered a glorious body of work in her film career but is also a doting mother to her children, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Recently a throwback picture of Sharmila Tagore has been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen posing with her kids Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The beautiful black and white picture has Sharmila Tagore striking a pose for the camera while a young Saif Ali Khan and a baby Soha Ali Khan is nestled on her lap.

The picture has Sharmila Tagore looking ethereal in her printed saree. Sharmila Tagore can be seen donning a sleek hair along with a bindi. While a younger Saif Ali Khan can be seen giving out a surprised and intense glare while being seated on Sharmila Tagore's lap.

It is also a baby Soha Ali Khan who is exuding cuteness in the picture. Sporting a tiny frock, she has her small hands wrapped around her mother, Sharmila Tagore's hands. Take a look at the beautiful throwback picture of Sharmila Tagore posing with her kids, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore had revealed in an earlier interview about parenting her son Saif Ali Khan

The viral post also has the Amar Prem actor's quote from an earlier interview with a publication where she spoke about her parenting. The caption of the post has Sharmila Tagore's quote that said that she was not there much for Saif Ali Khan during his growing up days as she was there for his sisters Soha and Saba. However, she added that she was supported by her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as well as her neighbor, Sunita Goswami who helped her look after Saif while she was busy with her work commitments.

Remembering her neighbor, Sunita Goswami, the Aradhna actor also said that she was a teacher at Saif's Bohri-run school Saifee Mahal which was run by a wonderful principal, Mrs. Noorani. However, she added that she was not there much for Saif's day-to-day work. Sharmila Tagore revealed that when her daughters, Soha and Saba were born, she was less busy comparatively.

