When Prabhas Quashed Relationship Rumours With YS Sharmila By Penning Down Lengthy Note

Back in 2014, actor Prabhas was hitting the headlines due to his alleged relationship with YS Sharmila, the sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy. A few websites had stated that Prabhas and Sharmila were in a relationship. Prabhas had taken to his Facebook in June 2014 and penned a long strongly-worded note and claimed the rumours to be baseless.

Prabhas' Facebook note

"There have also been several embarrassing rumours about my alleged relationship with Ms. Y. S. Sharmila. I would like to categorically state that I have never met or spoken to Ms. Y. S. Sharmilla and the rumours in circulation are completely baseless and have not even an iota of truth in them. Earlier, I have not responded seriously to rumours concerning my health, hoping that they would fade away. I felt that ignoring these rumours was the best way to deal with them. However, I can’t ignore rumours, which affect another individual and I have now decided to issue this statement, to strongly condemn them. They are insensitive, disrespectful and are damaging to the dignity and reputation of a well respected individual who is married and a mother as well. As you all know, I have no political interests. I am only issuing this statement as I am deeply hurt and I can understand the pain and trauma that can be caused to an individual by these kinds of baseless rumours and I am willing to do whatever is necessary to put and end to them once and for all. I hope the Police and concerned authorities will take necessary action against individuals responsible for perpetuating and spreading these kinds of rumours specific to this case and in general as they have potential to cause irreparable damage to the reputation of concerned individuals."

Moreover, there were also a lot of reports which stated that Prabhas had gone into a coma after getting injured on the sets of the movie, Baahubali: The Beginning. The reports further claimed that Prabhas fell off a horse and landed on his head. Through his lengthy note, Prabhas also reacted to those rumours.

Also Read | Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' look unveiled, fans call it 'second look of Kanche'

Also Read | Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' poster to Vijay's pet: Top IG posts of the week from South celebs

Prabhas wrote, "Over the past several months there have been many rumours concerning my health. My family members and close friends have received numerous phone calls from well wishers wanting to know if my health was OK, if I was in Coma or seriously injured etc. which has been painful to the say the least to my family."

Also Read | Check Prabhas' net worth as the makers release the first look of 'Radhe Shyam'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. Radhe Shyam will also feature Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi will jointly produce the upcoming flick.

Also Read | TDP Spinning Rumours About My Link Up With Actor Prabhas: YS Sharmila

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.