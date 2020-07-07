Sushant Singh Rajput Was Popular In College Because Of THIS One Incident

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput started out as a television actor but went on become the critically acclaimed actor for his hits like MS Dhoni, underrated films like Sonchiriya and Kai Poch Che. However, from past interviews of the actor, it is also learned that he was a background dancer as well. According to a past interview video of the actor, he had performed at annual shows between the year 2005 to 2007. He was also popular in college due to his one performance with Aishwary Rai, where he was a background dancer and had to lift her for a dance sequence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was popular in college for his stints as a background dancer

The interview footage was from Sushant’s promotional interview with The Kapil Sharma show. Sushant was seen with Kriti Sanon during the interview with Kapil Sharma. The two were promoting their film Raabta, which released back in 2017.

Kapil Sharma asked Sushant about his college days. Kapil asked, “ Please tell me one thing when you joined dance classes, did you ever think that you will be such a success in the industry, doing such lead roles? And did you have experience as a dancer.?” To this Sushant answered, “ I was a background dancer, I have performed behind lead male actors and actress between the year 2005 and 2006. I have even performed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. I had performed with Aishwarya Rai, she was the lead, of course, However, this was my biggest achievement back in college, I was really popular as the guy who danced behind Aishwarya Rai due to this small incident."

To this Kapil adds, “There were even posters of him stuck in college boards.” Then Sushant continued to say, “The act of lifting Aishwarya in the performance was astonishing for me, I even missed the dance beat and kept her in the air for longer and didn't even realise.” The whole of audience was amused at Sushant’s confession.

Watch the video of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput14620 Instagram and The Kapil Sharma Show IG

