Renuka Shahane Reveals How She Got To Watch 'DDLJ' From The Projection Room; Read Here

Today, August 05, 2020, marks the 26th anniversary of Bollywood's cult classic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (HAHK). Renuka Shahane played the role of Pooja in the beloved film, who was Madhuri Dixit’s elder sister and Salman Khan’s sister-in-law.

On the occasion of Hum Aapke Hain Koun's 26th anniversary, Renuka Shahane shared some interesting details about the movie in an interview with Indian Express. She also revealed that she got to watch the massively popular film DDLJ from the projection room thanks to her role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Renuka Shahane reveals how she felt when she realized that she was part of a cult classic

During the interview with Indian Express, Renuka Shahane spoke about how she rose to prominence after Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor stated that she once went to the Liberty Theatre with her brother to see the film. That is when she first noticed the popularity of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Renuka Shahane said that the madness she could see around was really weird for her. She also mentioned that while some people recognised her, many were unsure if she was the same person they just saw on screen.

Renuka Shahane then revealed that she was scared off by the crowd and ran away from the theatre. The actor then spoke about how she got to watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) at Gaiety. Renuka Shahane added that she had arrived early and her show had not started yet. However, the man in the ticket counter recognized her immediately and asked her to wait inside.

Renuka Shahane revealed that the ticket counter man took her to the projection room for DDLJ. Thanks to her popularity in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Renuka Shahane was able to watch DDLJ from inside the theatre's projection room. The actor added that she did not understand the craze behind HAHK at that time. Renuka Shahane claimed that it was like an out-of-body experience for her.

