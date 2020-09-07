Rhea Chakraborty Admits Meeting Peddler Basit To NCB; Pins Drug Use on Sushant & Others

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to grill actor Rhea Chakraborty on the second consecutive day as part of its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, top sources in the central anti-narcotics agency said that Rhea was asked 15-20 questions in the interrogation on Sunday which lasted over 9 hours.

Rhea confirms meeting Basit Parihar

Rhea Chakraborty revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through his brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Sources said that Rhea again blamed Sushant and his circle of friends for consuming drugs and she also denied she consumed drugs when confronted with Samuel Miranda. However, sources said that Samuel Miranda was the one who gave the drugs to her which she then claimed to give to Sushant. NCB will soon write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so that it can find whether CBD oil was seized or recovered, sources added.

NCB interrogates Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB has said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea reaches NCB office, Sandip Ssingh breaks silence

A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Basit Parihar, the 23-year-old Bandra resident arrested on Thursday as part of the NCB's ongoing probe into the alleged drug angle, was produced before a metropolitan magistrate on Friday and remanded in custody till September 9.

READ | Key Sushant call records bust Rhea Chakraborty's claims about his father; details accessed

Showik met Basit at football club in Bandra

Top sources had told Republic Media Network that Showik met Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. According to sources, Basit regularly visited the Chakrabortys and their friendship evolved over a period of time. Basit was in touch with a prominent drug peddler named Sohail and sources said that he was the one who provided buds. Showik took Basit to parties and established his contacts whereas Kaizan supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts.

READ | Sushant's ex-manager Rohini Iyer summoned by CBI; had introduced him to Rhea Chakraborty

READ | Rhea Chakraborty facing 2 rounds of NCB grilling; Showik-Miranda-Dipesh combos intriguing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.