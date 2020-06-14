When Sushant Singh Rajput's Romantic Gesture On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' Won Hearts; Watch

The whole nation is reeling from the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He started his career with the Hindi daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. He and his co-star from the serial were considered one of the popular television couples. The pair had even appeared on the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Here's a throwback to the time when Sushant Singh Rajput's sweet gesture for Ankita Lokhande won hearts on the show.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sweet gesture for Ankita Lokhande on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja

In the two minutes 20 seconds clip from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja in 2011, anchor Mona Singh asked Sushant Singh Rajput what he wants to say to Ankita Lokhande before their performance. To this Sushant can be seen saying that he usually keeps his emotions hidden and rarely expresses what he feels. But since it was Valentine's Day, he wanted to take this opportunity to speak out. At this Mona called Ankita down to the stage and while she was coming down, Sushant seemed really shy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was smiling at Ankita Lokhade while the song, Pehla Nasha played in the background. He looked at her and said that he will finally reveal what he was trying to say for a very long time. He tells Ankita that she is very beautiful and he will try to tell her in the next seven minutes what he couldn't so far.

Sushant Singh Rajput tells Ankita Lokhande that she is so beautiful that she will not be punished if she committed seven murders (a reference to Priyanka Chopra's movie, 7 Khoon Maaf which she was promoting on the sets then). He then gets down on his knee and tells Ankita that he wants her company for the next seven lifetimes. The crowd cheered on as Ankita grasped Sushant's hand which the latter kissed. The couple also hugged each other.

Priyanka Chopra, who was sitting on the judging panel, asked Sushant Singh Rajput if he really asked Ankita Lokhande to marry him on national television. To this, he bowed down in a yes. The crowd cheered again as Priyanka asked for Ankita's reply. The latter replied saying with an "I love you" and after further coaxing from the judges, Malika Arora, Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka, she said yes to Sushant's proposal.

This video is from the year 2011. In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. The movie was a screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 3 Mistakes of My Life. Sometime after this, Sushant and Ankita Lokhande went their separate ways.

The whole of Indian film as well as television industry is mourning the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His body was found in Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A statement released by the late actor's team says,

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Image credit: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram, SushantAnkita4ever YouTube

