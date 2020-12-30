Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Have Blissful Time In Goa

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for 13 years. She enjoys a good fan following and often shares pictures with him on social media. Recently, Rhea took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the last week of 2020. She was seen spending quality time with her boyfriend in Goa.

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post

In the post, they can be seen enjoying their vacation in Goa. The photo shows them chilling on a couch with their dogs. Karan can be seen kissing the dog whereas, Rhea can be seen happily posing for the camera. In the same post, she shared multiple pictures of the dinner set up, food, and the beauty of Goa. She captioned her post by saying ‘Happy hearts, happy tummies, happy pictures'. Fans flooded the post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

In the earlier post shared by Rhea, we can again see multiple cuisines on the dinner table for their Christmas celebration. She also shared a picture of her dog’s clothes that read ‘Santa’s Favorite'. Karan can be seen enjoying the company of the dogs.

She also shared a post of them out at a dinner date, which was a little blur. They had a specially crafted menu for their date. She captioned the post by wishing everybody a happy blurry Christmas from her loved ones. She added that lucky were the ones who found those who loved them enough to share their crap and convinced them to stick around.

More about Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor started her career as a film producer with the film Aisha in 2010. She later produced the 2014 film Khoobsurat. In 2017, she launched the clothing line of Rheson with her sister Sonam Kapoor. She has co-produced Veere Di Wedding, which released in 2018.

Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani is a director and producer. He began his career in advertising. By the age of 22, he had produced more than 500 commercials. He has been the director of the final 12 episodes of the Indian adaptation of the HBO show 24 that starred Anil Kapoor. He is the Indian showrunner, producer, and director of the whole first season of Selection Day which is available on Netflix.

