Rhea Kapoor Wishes 'growing Up Partner' Karan Boolani On B'day: 'Feel Like We Just Met'

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor recently took to Instagram to pen a birthday wish for her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She posted a bunch of throwback pictures with Karan Boolani to celebrate the occasion. In the first picture, Rhea Kapoor is seen adorably kissing Karan Boolani while he flashes a smile for the camera. The duo is seen donning ethnic outfits in the pictures.

She also posted a picture where her father Anil Kapoor is seen adjusting Karan’s tie and captured candidly at the moment. Rhea Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for ‘her man’. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman”. Several birthday wishes poured in for Karan Boolani in the comment section. Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's birthday wish for beau Karan Boolani.

Also Read| Rhea Kapoor introduces new family member: Fur ball 'Russell Crowe Kapoor'. See Pic

Also Read| Rhea Kapoor's photos prove that she is a true blue 90s kid; see here

Rhea Kapoor reminisces memories from the sets of Aisha

Earlier, Rhea Kapoor cherished some old memories with her best friend from the sets of Aisha when the duo was working together. In the series of pictures, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were captured candidly while they spent some time sitting near a river and also while they snuggled up amid shooting. In one of the pictures, the pair was also seen flashing a wide smile as they sat under an umbrella. Rhea Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, "Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend".

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 'looks back' at hubby Anand while missing her 'soulmate' Rhea Kapoor

Rhea had also shared some of her memories with her partner a couple of days ago on Instagram. She shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the movie Aisha, which marked her debut as a producer. Rhea and her boyfriend were working together on the project. She wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer

(Aisha, 2010)".

Also Read| Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics with 'best friend'; says 'Side by side since 2009'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.