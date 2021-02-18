Rhea Kapoor Expresses 'happiness' With Outcome Of 'last Minute Homemade' Burger

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on February 17, 2021, to post a close-up of the spicy chicken burger she had made. She listed in her caption the things that brought her happiness and the homemade spicy chicken burger made it to that list. The other things she said that brought her happiness were love and butter. She ended her caption with a question, "And world peace?". Going by the caption, she seemed 'happy' with the outcome even though she said the burger was a 'last-minute' job.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor Shares A Throwback Post, Reveals How She Feels In Front Of The Camera

Rhea Kapoor's 'last minute' job

Also read: Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Have Blissful Time In Goa

The two pictures of the burger Rhea Kapoor posted showed the chicken almost falling out of the bun in its fullness and looks cooked to perfection. There are two layers of melted cheese on either side of the chicken. The burger bun itself looks like it has been heavily buttered before being put in the oven for a while. The golden hue of the spicy chicken burger makes it look even more appetizing. Her hashtag '#Rheamade' indicated that she had indeed made the burger herself and had not gotten it made by someone at home. She also shared pictures of the burger in her story.

The comments section of Rhea Kapoor's post was flooded with fans expressing how 'mouth-watering' the dish looked. Fans seemingly faced serious food envy when they saw the pictures she posted. Most of them asked the recipe for the delicacy. Others could not say much other than “yum”. One follower also asked Rhea if there was anything she could not do.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor Celebrates Her Return To The Film Set Like A True Millennial; Watch Video

Another recent one of Rhea Kapoor’s photos on Instagram showed the filmmaker and stylist posing for a picture in her office. She said in her caption, “Hi. I’m happy-gramming from my messy office after a long 2 days of shoot. 🤍 #backonset”. Her caption revealed that she was happy to be back on set and working and did not mind sharing pictures from her office even if it was messy as it was the result of two long hard days of work. Rhea Kapoor looked simple yet gorgeous in a tank top, loose hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. She is smiling happily in both pictures.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor Shares Pictures From Her Magical 'Date Night' With Beau Karan Boolani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.