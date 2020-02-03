Rhea Kapoor Surely Knows How To Style Her Ethnic Outfits Perfectly; See Pics

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, is an Indian film producer. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister, Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010, that starred her sister Sonam and Abhay Deol in lead roles. She later produced the 2014 film Khoobsurat, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Rhea Kapoor’s latest production was Veere Di Wedding. Along with being an over-achiever, Rhea Kapoor has always received praises for her great fashion sense. Rhea sure knows how to style her ethnic outfits perfectly.

When Rhea Kapoor styled her ethnic outfits perfectly

Rhea Kapoor is seen posing in a baby pink floral lehenga. Her blouse is a tube top with off-shoulder balloon sleeves, it is complemented with a frilled skirt. She has let her dupatta flow naturally. Rhea has left her hair open, with a middle partition and worn minimal jewellery. She has complemented her looks with nude and natural makeup.

Rhea Kapoor’s pastel lehenga grabbed all the attention. She is seen sporting a beige coloured lehenga with heavy accessories. Rhea has left her open, allowing them to bounce naturally. Not to miss the bold eye makeup that adds more glamour to her look.

