Rhea Kapoor's Feast At The Taco Bar Will Surely Leave Fans Drooling, See Pics

Rhea Kapoor is one of the budding movie producers in the Indian film industry and has backed three movies in her career so far. She recently added a few glimpses of her fun taco night in which she added photos of her lavish dinner table full of yummy dishes. Her fans were so amazed by the lavish feast she was enjoying that they took to the comment section and added how it was such a ‘yummy spread’ while some of the popular celebrities mentioned that even they would love to have some. Let’s take a look at Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram and see what the actor shared.

Rhea Kapoor’s yummy taco night

Rhea Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she beautifully showcased the dinner table which was full of yummy food and shimmering candles and flowers making the table even more vibrant. In the caption, she urged the fans to make their own tacos and added how her dinner consisted of cheesy hot chicken tinga, fried fish, sweet potato and lamb Barbacoa with cosy warm fresh tortillas. She then mentioned feeding one’s hungry friends is equal to feeding one’s soul.

The moment Rhea Kapoor’s photos were posted online, many of her celebrity friends as well as her fans took to her Instagram post and mentioned how all the dishes looked super yummy and added how it looked great that she was enjoying an amazing feast with her friends. One of the popular Bollywood singers, Kanika Kapoor, also added a comment on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram stating how she would also love to have some of her yummy dishes while many of the fans dropped in heart-eyed emojis to express how delighted they were to see such yummy dishes on one table. Have a look at Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram and see how the fans and her celebrity friends reacted to her latest post.

Some of the latest Rhea Kapoor’s photos depict that she seemed to be having a great time with a delicious looking chicken burger. In the caption, she mentioned how happiness was love, butter and last-minute homemade spicy fried chicken burgers. She further stated how the happiness list could also include world peace and even stated how the burger was ‘Rheamade’.

