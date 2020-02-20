Richa Chadha's Best Dialogues As Bholi Punjaban From The 'Fukrey' Series

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is known for her off-beat roles since her 2008 Bollywood debut. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. She has received a number of awards for her work in multiple films. Her work in various films has been recognised by her fans. One of her most loved movies was Fukrey in which she played the role of Bholi Punjaban. Listed below are some of her famous dialogue from the Fukrey series.

Famous dialogues of Richa Chadha from the Fukrey series

Pehle payment phir enjoyment

Yakeen Ke Chakke Pe Toh Duniya Ghoomti Hai … Maano Toh Mitti Mein Khazana Hai, Na Maano Toh Khazane Mein Mitti.

Karle Jitne Aiyashi Karne The Tumhai… Ab Payback Time…

Pahelai Mujhai Khelaya Ab Dilli Walo Ko Khelao…

About the Fukrey series

Fukrey, released in 2013, was a youth-centric film which was all about how the modern youth takes shortcuts to achieve big in their life. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, among others. Richa Chadha played the character of Bholi Punjaban who was the antagonist in the film. Hers was an iconic character and simply unmissable. The movie even came out with a sequel and reprised all the main characters from the first part.

Richa Chadha's upcoming movies

Richa Chadha was last seen on the silver screen in Panga. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role who played the role of a kabaddi player. The film showed the challenges that Kangana's character faced as a sportsperson. Apart from this, Richa Chadha will next be seen in Ghoomketu which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shakeela which also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

