Richa Chadha Poses As Veteran Actress Smita Patil As She Pens A Special Post, See Pic

Smita Patil was one of the most acclaimed actors of yesteryears. Her performances in films like Mandi, Mirch Masala, Ardh Satya were lauded by both fans and critics. The actor still has a huge fan-following and one among them seems to be Richa Chadha. Recently, the latter took to her social media account to pay tribute to the late Smita Patil.

Richa Chadha posted a picture on her Instagram account where she posed as the late Indian film actor, Smita Patil. She also posted a picture of herself dressed like Smita Patil. The resemblance between the two almost seems uncanny. Richa even made sure to copy Patil's iconic red bindi.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Richa Chadha captioned her photo as "Smitten Patil 🥰🌹" showing her obvious love and respect for Smita Patil. Many fans have also commented on Richa's picture appreciating the post. Some even pointed out that indeed Richa did resemble the late actor while others asked if Richa would star in Smita's biopic.

Richa Chadha's upcoming movies

Richa Chadha was last seen on the silver screen in Panga. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role of a Kabaddi player. It focussed on the challenges that Kangana's character faced as a sportsperson. Richa Chadha will next be seen in Ghoomketu which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shakeela which also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

