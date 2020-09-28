Richa Chadha's Daughter's Day Wishes For Her Pet Kamli: 'You're Pricey With Your Love'

This Daughter’s Day, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and wished her little kitty, Kamli. She shared beautiful pictures of them along with a cute caption. The moment she posted these pictures, her fans got overwhelmed and swamped her Instagram with love. Let’s take a look at how she wished her “daughter” on this Daughter’s Day.

Richa thanks Kamli for looking after her

Richa Chadha had a beautiful message for her daughter this Daughter’s Day. She shared a beautiful caption with memorable pictures of them together. She took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message and her fans were all in awe of their pictures. She wished Kamli and asked her if her love was pricey because of her beauty. Later, she thanked Kamli for looking after her. Richa’s first picture with Kamli is full of life. She can be seen holding her pet Kamli in her arms where Kamli is trying to caress her face with her paws. While in the other one, she can be seen holding her pet kitty and looking right into her eyes. This shows how they are so fond of each other. Fans loved her pictures and praised her in the comment section. Take a look at the fans’ comments.

And here’s another daughter of her who, she wished on Daughter’s Day. She wished her other pet kitty, Jugni, and shared some lovely photos with her. In the first picture, Richa Chadha can be seen trying to kiss her daughter Jugni while in the second one, they both can be seen lying together in bed where Richa is fast asleep while Jugni’s eyes are wide open. Many of her fans took to the comment section to wish Jugni and compliment her cuteness.

Richa loves her kitties and keeps giving her fans a sneak peek of her life with her pets. She recently shared another picture of her with her cute kitty where they both can be seen having a lazy time on the couch. They can be seen lying together on the couch probably watching TV and looking so much at ease.

Image Source- Richa Chadha's Instagram

