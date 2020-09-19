Richa Chadha Resumes Shooting For Her Web Series With All Precautions Amid Pandemic

Richa Chadha has recently resumed her work amid ongoing pandemic. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor has started shooting for her upcoming web series. The report also stated that Richa Chadha is keeping all precautions and making sure that her staff follows it too. The actor has reportedly sent a personal list of dos and don’ts for her hair, makeup and styling teams. Besides the mandatory rules of social distancing and the use of all precautionary measures, Richa Chadha insists on planning at a personal level to avoid any possibility of contact transmission.

A source close to the media organisation revealed that the point of Richa Chadha making a list for her staff was to assure them that they shouldn’t have a fear of anything. The source also added that it is well known that the actor’s staff has been considerably reduced to lower the number of heads on a film set. Talking about her staff, Richa Chadha has now a makeup team of four and two people from the styling team revealed the source.

Richa Chadha also spoke to Hindustan Times and said that despite the COVID numbers rising, the industries are getting back to normalcy and the entertainment industry is no different. She added that people are watching shows and movies in unprecedented numbers. Platforms are rushing to create more content to satisfy the demand. The actor further explained that young people who are healthy and fit can take a few precautions to keep vulnerable people safe. She wrapped up the conversation saying that young people owe them that as they can serve as asymptomatic carriers.

On the work front

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Panga, essaying the role of Meenu. The actor is ready to make an appearance in an upcoming Hindi film, Madam Chief Minister. The political drama film directed by Subash Kapoor also stars Manav Kaul and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film Madam Chief Minister is based on the life of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayavati, who was also a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The film was slated to release in July, however, it was postponed due to pandemic. She will reportedly star in Shakeela which is a biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

