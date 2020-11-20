Richa Chadha receives Bharat Ratna Ambedkar award, shares views on Babasaheb, caste system

As much as COVID-19 created hassles for citizens, it also provided the opportunity for people to emerge as heroes. The heroes of this movement have been acknowledged for their efforts in going out of the way to bring relief in people’s lives. One of them had been Richa Chadha, who was recently felicitated with the ‘Bharat Ratna Ambedkar Award.’

Richa Chadha honoured with ‘Bharat Ratna Ambedkar Award’

Richa Chadha collected the ‘Bharat Ratna Ambdekar Award’ from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday. The actor shared pictures from the event on Instagram.

Wearing a golden dress, she was seen lighting candles below the photo of BR Ambedkar. She was also presented the trophy that came along with her award.

The Fukrey star wrote she was ‘thrilled’ to be among the recipients of the Bharat Ratna Ambedkar award, conferred by the Governor.

Richa also revealed that she 'woke up to the greatness' of the ‘giant that was Babasaheb’ very late in her life, and felt it was perhaps due her ‘caste privilege.’ The actor wrote that not understanding the caste system was akin to not understanding India.

She highlighted that awardees included people who participated in initiatives to help people amid their plight, due to COVID-19.

Earlier, when the news of Richa’s award had surfaced, she had expressed her delight with a heartwarming statement. She said, "It’s an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams."

"It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour. I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in future,” she added.

The actor also stated, “For the year that we’ve had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer’s. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged."

"It’s equally our responsibility to vouch for continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who’ve brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives,” she shared.

Richa Chadha had provided food to the needy and performed other tasks to help during the pandemic, when people were held up due to their workplaces and transport being temporarily suspended.

Suniel Shetty was among the other stars of the film industry to receive the honour.

Richa Chadha on the professional front

Richa Chadha had featured in Panga earlier this year. Recently, the trailer of her film Lahore Confidential was launched. This is apart from her hit franchise Fukrey, being confirmed for a third installment.

