Richa Chadha Receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; Says 'will Hold Close To My Heart'

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Richa Chadha is among the well-known celebrities in the film fraternity. Richa made her acting debut with the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and soon went on to star in several films such as Section 375, Masaan, RamLeela, Fukrey and many more. The actor was recently honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award by the Governor of Maharashtra for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Richa Chadha reacting on the achievement said, "It’s an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour. I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in future”.

She added, “For the year that we’ve had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer’s. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged. It’s equally our responsibility to vouch for continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who’ve brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives.”

The actor recently returned from the El Gouna Film Festival where she was part of a women's empowerment panel discussion. The actress has constantly pushed the boundaries with her film choices, preferring stories that spark a wider debate. Her performances in films such as Panga and Section 375 has won acclaim from critics and audiences. Richa Chadha also shared a photo by providing insight into how all the precautions had been taken on the red carpet. She stated that the red carpet was preceded by a COVID test for all the participants particularly the outstation ones.

(Story credit: Richa Chadha's spokesperson/ PR team)

