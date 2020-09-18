Richa Chadha Says She 'can't Wait To Be Reunited With Fukra Boys', Shares Hilarious Video

Richa Chadha is excited to be reunited with her co-stars from Fukrey aka 'Fukra boys'. On September 17, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video of her with beau Ali Fazal, wherein, Ali can be seen weirdly mimicking Chadha. Sharing the video, Richa told her fans, 'Here just some laughter to brighten up your TL (timeline)'. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram.

Richa Chadha's goofy video with Ali Fazal

Also Read | Ali Fazal's random appreciation post for Richa Chadha is all about love; see post

Here, Ali Fazal looks hilarious as he tries to mimic Richa Chadha. The pair can be seen doing some goofy stuff with their facial expressions and eyes while seemingly doing an eye staring challenge. In the video, one can also hear people laughing in the background. Chadha says that the voices are probably of Pulkit Samrat, Natasha Nayar, and Amandeep Khubbar. She also mentioned that the sandwich seen in the video probably belongs to Varun Sharma.

Richa Chadha hinted fans that her next one month will be spent busy shooting for Fukrey's upcoming installment, alongside beau Ali Fazal. She also revealed that Ali has been busy shooting Fukrey, Mirzapur, and untiled Hollywood film. Talking about the same, she said, "à¤…à¤—à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¥€à¤¨à¤¾ à¤—à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¥‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ ... à¤à¤• à¤¤à¤°à¤«à¤¼ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥€ à¤”à¤° à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¤¼à¥€ à¤¹à¥‰à¤²à¥€à¤µà¥à¤¡ wow wow woof ! à¤•à¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤° à¤²à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹ ? à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¤• à¤¸à¤®à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ˆ!" (Next month is of Guddu itself… on one side is Mirzapur and on the other, English Hollywood wow wow woof! How do you do it? I could not understand till today!". Check out Richa's entire caption.

Richa Chadha's caption read as

Here just some laughter to brighten up your TL. The next month will belong to @alifazal9 ...

à¤…à¤—à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¥€à¤¨à¤¾ à¤—à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¥‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ ... à¤à¤• à¤¤à¤°à¤«à¤¼ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥€ à¤”à¤° à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¤¼à¥€ à¤¹à¥‰à¤²à¥€à¤µà¥à¤¡ wow wow woof ! à¤•à¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤° à¤²à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹ ? à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¤• à¤¸à¤®à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ˆ! ðŸ˜˜

That’s @pulkitsamrat ‘s voice and probably @fukravarun ‘s sandwich. And you can hear @natashanayar1 and @amandeep_khubbar too! Can’t wait to be reunited with my Fukra boys...ðŸ’•

Also Read | Richa Chadha asks people to 'underestimate' her in her new post; says 'That'll be fun'

Fans' reactions

As soon as Richa Chadha shared this Instagram post, fans and celebs were quick to share their reactions. Actor Varun Sharma dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Several fans complimented Richa and Ali Fazal's pair. One of the users said, "You both are just loveðŸ˜", while another wrote, "You people are our favourite couple ðŸ’™â¤ï¸". Check the comments below.

Image Credits - Richa Chadha Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Richa Chadha shares lengthy note about 'freedom' on 'International Day of Democracy'

Also Read | Richa Chadha shares poem by Mahadevi Varma to commemorate Hindi Diwas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.