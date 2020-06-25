Karisma Kapoor's Fans Dominate Twitter With Birthday Wishes For The '90s Queen'

Karisma Kapoor is a popular Indian actor known for her contribution to the Hindi film industry. Even after being away from the big screens for years, Karisma Kapoor certainly has a loyal fan following. The actor is currently celebrating her 46th birthday and her fans have dominated the social media with sweet birthday wishes for her.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Quiz: Guess The Actor's Songs Based On The Hook Step In GIFs

Karisma Kapoor's fans dominate Twitter with birthday wishes

Karisma Kapoor has been an active user of social media. She manages to keep her audience informed about her life through social media posts. On account of Karisma’s 46th birthday, her fans have taken over Twitter to shares sweet birthday messages for the star. One of the fans wrote, “To one of my favourite actress wish u a very happy birthday Karisma Kapoor. stay graceful, stay beautiful.. love your pair with Salman. Wish you good luck, love n good health. awaiting a film with Salman Bhai”. Another fan wrote, “Truly the most talented actress, 100% perfect in any genre, stunning beauty & purest soul - #KarismaKapoor -HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO YOU - Wish you strong health, happiness, success & lots new films! WE MADLY LOVE YOU”. Here are some more wishes sent by fans on Twitter.

Also Read | Did You Know Karisma Kapoor Had Almost Signed Sangharsh But Did Not Do It For THIS Reason

Wishing the Queen of the '90s a Vry Happy birthday #KarismaKapoor Mam🎂 #HappyBirthdayKarismaKapoor pic.twitter.com/i22RgeObq0 — Sharda Rao (@LovYouZindagi) June 25, 2020

Happy Birthday to 90s queen Karishma Kapoor#HappyBirthdayKarismaKapoor

Very Good Morning to all pic.twitter.com/oDjApu4CKN — ડꪀꪮ᭙ 🥀❄️🌨️🏔️ (@Mystic_Pearlzy) June 25, 2020

Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy Birthday @karishmakapoo10#HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayKarismaKapoor#KarismaKapoor pic.twitter.com/VOc2BhWo79 — Astro-Tarot Expert Manisha Koushik (#askmanisha) (@KoushikManisha) June 25, 2020

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Or Karisma Kapoor: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

More about Karisma Kapoor

Krisma Kapoor was recently seen in a TV series called Mentalhood that is available on the internet streaming platform, ALT Balaji. The series revolves around a multi-tasking mom who tries to find the right balance in parenting and tries to spread her knowledge to other mothers through a blog. This series is created by the legendary TV creator Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha under the banner, Film Farm India. Mentalhood has some of the popular faces of the industry including Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mri in prominent roles.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn And Madhuri Dixit Or Ajay Devgn And Karisma Kapoor: Which Pair Is Better?

When a media portal asked how Karisma managed to cope up with being in from of the camera after years, she said that she does face the camera regularly for ad shoots. She also mentioned that it isn’t a big gap as such and certainly enjoyed playing a mom. She said that she enjoyed being around children that were present on the set. Karisma revealed that this project is a special one for her as she was involved at every level of the project. She mentioned that she would often give her opinion as a mother which was accepted by the makers.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: Who Rocked All-white Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.