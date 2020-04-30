Fan Shares Rishi Kapoor & Sridevi's Rare Pic, Terms It 'a 'Chandni' Remake In Heaven'

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai earlier today. Many celebrities took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes for the late actor. Fans are also pouring their hearts and taking to social media to express their condolences. A fan posted a rare photo of Rishi Kapoor with his Chandni film co-star late Sridevi.

Fan shares rare photo of 'Chandni' co-stars, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s demise has led to several fans sharing throwback images of the legendary actor. One fan took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with his Chandni co-star Sridevi. Director Yash Chopra and actor Vinod Khanna are also posing with the film’s lead pair.

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starrer film Chandni was a blockbuster hit at the box-office. Even fans were in love with the on-screen chemistry these two shared. While sharing the picture, the fan wrote, “I guess they are making ‘Chandni’ up in heaven now! Heart-breaking RIP #RishiKapoor”. Take a look at this throwback picture.

I guess they are making Chandni up in heaven now! Heartbreaking 💔 RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/VMUHGDiJNe — Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) April 30, 2020

Yes, and now it's their turn to watch us on the big screen. Lets make it good, people @snapnews3 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DUD8HlAgzR — mewgi (@MisterMewgi) April 30, 2020

