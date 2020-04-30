Rishi Kapoor's Death: Fans Share Video Of Late Actor Performing Virtual Yoga Amid Lockdown

Social media has been dominated with posts that have been shared by the fans as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. He passed away after battling with cancer for years. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized on Wednesday. His wife, Neetu Kapoor, had been sharing posts and pictures from their quarantine life. A recent video of Rishi Kapoor that was shared by Neetu on her Instagram is now going viral. This is because it was the last time Rishi Kapoor was captured in a video. Read more about Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram video.

Neetu Kapoor's video of Rishi Kapoor doing yoga

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram video shows Rishi Kapoor doing his daily yoga routine as he is indoors due to the lockdown. Neetu shared three different videos of Rishi Kapoor doing yoga. She captioned the posts with, “Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge”. Fans of the star have been sharing their regards in the comments section of the video.

Rishi Kapoor's death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

