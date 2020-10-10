Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up About Organ Donation In KBC 12 Episode

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 started with roll-over contestant Mrinalika Dubey. The 53-year-old contestant was from Bilaspur. Mrinalika played the game quite nicely and took home Rs. 25,00,000. Also, she became the first contestant of KBC season 12 to win such a big amount. However, the latest episode was Karamveer special and it featured Dr Sunil Shroff, who is the Founder & Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation along with Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on the hot seat. Here's why Riteish got emotional in the latest episode of KBC 12.

Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional

A few months back, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh revealed that they have pledged to donate their organs. KBC 12 Host Amitabh Bachchan gave the guest of the evening a warm welcome and introduced Dr Sunil Shroff, whose NGO has helped close to 11,609 lives by organ donation. Besides this, the latest episode of KBC 12 also included some emotional stories of organ receivers.

After a brief introduction segment, the host informed Riteish Deshmukh that the question he is going to ask is very personal, but he thinks it would be helpful for the audience. After that, Big B asked the star about his departed father, Vilas Rao Deshmukh. For the unversed, the question was about the importance of organ donation.

To this, Riteish got emotional and said that a lot of times he feels it's about destiny. Doctors say a liver transplant is an option but we need a donor for the same. Later, he also explained the process. He admitted that patients are enlisted on a roster, most critical patients are put on the top. So in order to get an organ, one has to get even more ill, which is sad. He further added that India has such a large population and he is sure that even after we go away, and people can be helped, we will have more livers and kidneys to help every person. In the end, he noted that if someone comes for an organ, there should be an organ to help them.

For the uninitiated, Riteish Deshmukh's father was diagnosed with cirrhosis in the year 2011. Multiple attempts were made for a transplant, and he was even flown to Chennai for treatment. However, he passed away in the year 2012 following liver and kidney failures.

