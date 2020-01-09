Riteish Deshmukh Runs After Son Rahyl At Playschool, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, with his son Rahyl. The video of which was posted on Instagram on January 9 where Riteish can be seen running around with his Rahyl having a jovial time. Check out the video here:



Riteish Deshmukh, dressed in a white t-shirt and matching pants, was rocking the all-white look like a star. The actor seemed to enjoy the attention he and Rahyl were receiving. Following which, he waved his hands to address the media.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh recently returned from Jaipur reportedly after completing the last schedule of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The upcoming movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee in March 2020. Apart from Baaghi 3, Riteish is reportedly in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala for the fifth part of the Housefull franchise. Reports have it that the fifth part of the franchise will include actors like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, among others in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

