Riteish Deshmukh Teaches 'Gandhigiri' To His Children In This Adorable Video; WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh is known for his performances in several comic films but has also amazed many with his serious roles. Besides being an acclaimed actor, Riteish has time and again shown that he is also a doting father. Now in a recent video, he is seen teaching his children about Mahatma Gandhi, read to know more.

Riteish Deshmukh teaches his kids about Gandhiji

In 2012, Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot with Genelia D’Souza and the couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Mahatma Gandhi, termed as the father of the nation, passed away on January 30, 1948. So the occasion of Gandhiji’s death anniversary, Riteish is seen giving a lesson about him to his two sons.

In the video uploaded by the actor, his elder son, Riaan says that “Gandhiji is wearing specs because he looks next to the TV.” Riteish then questions how did he look at the TV, to which Riaan reply’s “close by”. Riteish further asks that what will he tell when he will meet Gandhiji to which Riaan answers that “Gandhiji is in the sky I can’t meet him.”

Riteish Deshmukh then says to his children that Gandhiji is 'a great great great man'. His younger son, Rahyl questions his father whether Gandhiji 'is big or small'. To which Riteish says that he is 'very big'. The boys then compare Gandhiji to their grandfather and father, asking that if he is bigger than the two. The actor replies that he is bigger than all of us and he is very small compared to the father of the nation.

Riaan & Rahyl discussing #MahatmaGandhi ji with me. Gandhiji’s core values will be relevant across generations. @geneliad pic.twitter.com/kUkIsNZNaE — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 30, 2020

The actors' video soon caught much attention on Twitter. People started praising him for his act. See a few of the replies on Twitter.

Aw adorable ❤️ — Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluj) January 30, 2020

This is called Sanskar , — vikram andhale (@KINGANDHALE11) January 30, 2020

Good Upbringing ! Keep it up — Faraan (@Faranshakeels) January 30, 2020

The most beautiful video.



This video is not trending but it is far better than what is trending on the @Twitter



Love you #Ritesh❤️ — Sonia Sharma (@MHSoniaS) January 30, 2020

we need to educate our child like @Riteishd is doing give love to this two lovely kid — खुशबू त्रिपाठी (@khushbootripa12) January 30, 2020

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was seen Housefull 4 and Marjaavan, both turned out to be hit at the box office. He will be seen next in Baaghi 3, also stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

