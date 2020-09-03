Ritika Anand Opens Up About Her Dual Role Of An Actor And Producer On 'JL50'; Read Here

The upcoming web series JL50 is gearing up for its release on Sony LIV. Ritika Anand will be making her debut as an actor and producer in Abhay Deol's JL50. She recently opened up about the show and her dual role of actor and producer in the show. Here is what she had to say about it.

Ritika Anand talks about her dual role of actor and producer of JL50

In an official statement to Cinestaan, Ritika Anand talked about her dual role of an actor and producer of JL50. She said that acting is her passion and producing is her profession. She has always known how to be a producer and act in a film simultaneously. She also mentioned that she originally became a producer to create opportunities for her as an actor and now she knows no other way. Talking about it, Ritika Anand said that it is a win-win situation for her.

Producing content gives her a chance to bring forward a good idea into reality and also frees her passion for acting from the burdens of making a living out of it. She further added that producing movies earns her bread and it also allows her to not have to ever settle for acting jobs that she may not want or she isn’t comfortable with.

Talking about the dual role on JL50, Ritika Anand added that apart from having to gather money for next day’s shoot between her scenes as an actor, all of her experience has been great and humbling.

Also Read | 'Aashram' Actor Aditi Pohankar's Family, Career, Net Worth And Other Details

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Pictures Take Us Inside Her Lush House In Mumbai; Check Them Out

Ritika Anand's Instagram

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma On Their Roles In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Also Read | Sonu Sood, Farah Khan To Help Man Who Lost Leg Saving 30 People

Ritika Anand on being a member of the cast of JL50

Ritika Anand also talked about her acting experience in the web series. She feels grateful for such an opportunity where she is sharing the screen space with great actors like Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra. All of these actors have inspired her as an actor at some point or the other. Ritika Anand plays the role of pilot Bihu Ghosh in JL50. She was asked to gain weight for her role as she was playing a Bengali woman from 1982. She also experimented with a bob cut wig in line with the fashion of the early 1980s.

JL50 cast

The cast of JL50 features Ritika Anand, Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The show is helmed by Shailendra Vyas and will be available for the audience on Sony LIV from September 4. The report also mentioned that Ritika Anand’s character is very complex and the audience is left wondering if she is a positive or negative character. Here is a look at the JL50 trailer.

Image Credits: Ritika Anand Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.