Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor To Feature In Upcoming Film?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has set social media buzzing ever since its announcement. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 29. It is now being reported that the movie will have cameos from several celebrities.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer dropped on July 4. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a glimpse of actress Ananya Panday in a dance sequence featured in the video. A screengrab from the trailer is going viral on social media.

(A screengrab of this dance sequence is doing rounds on Internet. Netizens say the actress in the centrestage is Ananya Panday. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Social media users are convinced that the Student Of The Year 2 actress shares the screen space with Ranveer Singh in the song. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied the claim. However, even the previous films made by the same banner have featured memorable cameo appearances.

Who’s saying what?

While fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer, that does not seem to be the only special appearance in the film. As per media reports, the movie will see not one but many surprise cameos. If sources close to Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will also feature in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will reunite on screen after 2019. | Image: IMDB)

The reports further suggest that the actors will feature in a song that is touted as Ranveer’s introductory track in the movie. As per social media chatter, Varun visited the sets when the film was being shot and gave an impromptu dance performance which was later included in the movie. On the day of the trailer launch, the filmmaker also revealed that the movie will have ‘three surprise cameos’ but did not take any names.

Meanwhile…

(Alia Bhatt seemingly plays the role of a journalist in the film. | Image: IMDB)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will see the reunion of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen after their 2019 movie Gully Boy. The trailer of the upcoming family drama has received a positive response from the audience. Apart from the two actors, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.