Rohit Shetty’s NET WORTH Proves Why ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Judge Is Called A ‘Hit-Machine'

Rohit Shetty is evidently one of the biggest directors working in the Hindi film industry right now. The director has made commercial films for over two decades and has evidently managed to entertain the audience with his works. With successful film franchises like Golmaal and Singham, Rohit Shetty has undoubtedly garnered a lot of love from audience members. Below are details about the Chennai Express director Rohit Shetty's net worth -

Also read: Akshay Kumar totally owns the helicopter stunt for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Rohit Shetty's net worth details

As per reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi's judge Rohit Shetty has an estimated net worth of ₹248 crores. Rohit Shetty's primary source of income is reported to be his work as a director in films. besides being a director, Rohit Shetty is also a producer for films. He owns a production house named Rohit Shetty Films Private Limited which was formed back in 2016.

Also read: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's leaked video rekindles fans' excitement for 'Sooryavanshi'

Besides films, television has also helped Rohit Shetty substantially to increase his net worth. The director has made appearances on television as a judge/host for shows like Comedy Circus and Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per reports, Shetty charged ₹30 lakhs to host 2019's Khatron Ke Khiladi and will be receiving a heavy sum of ₹1 crore this time around to appear on the show.

Also read: Team Sooryavanshi attends the Maharashtra Police International Marathon, Akshay shares pic

Also read: Sooryavanshi's villain Abhimanyu Singh reveals he won't play the 'typical baddie'

Besides this, Rohit Shetty owns a luxury house in Mumbai which reportedly costs ₹6 crores. The director is also a car fanatic who owns a number of luxury cars. BMW, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz are some of the luxury cars Rohit Shetty owns.

Also read: Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff roped in for a new role, months after wrapping shoot

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy - Rohit Shetty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.