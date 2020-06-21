Sonakshi Sinha's 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', Other Rom-com Films Directed By Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz, known for his famous movies like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been in the Hindi film industry for over 15 years. However, the director has directed only a few films but has been a writer for quite some movies. Let us take a look at some of the memorable romantic comedy movies the director has been a part of.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: When Late Actor Spoke About Nepotism In The Industry, Watch

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a 2018 film directed by Mudassar Aziz. The romantic-comedy flick is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The film stars Diana Penty as the eponymous character from the first part of the film and Sonakshi Sinha played her namesake in the sequel. The fun begins in the movie after goons kidnap Happy (Sonakshi) from a flight. However, it is later discovered that the Happy they kidnapped is a different person who had the same name and boarded the same flight. However, the back and forth among the characters (Sonakshi and Diana) is hilarious and hence the film manages to bring out several laughs.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Misses Travelling With Her Best Friend Vidhi; See Pic

Happy Bhaag Jayegi

Happy Bhag Jayegi is a 2016 romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The film features Diana Penty, playing the role of the eponymous character and a free-spirited bride-to-be from Amritsar who runs away from her wedding and inadvertently arrives in Lahore, Pakistan. The movie features an ensemble cast consisting of Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, and Momal Sheikh in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Chemistry Is Better With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Sonakshi Sinha?

Dulha Mil Gaya

Dulha Mil Gaya is a 2010 romantic-comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film features Fardeen Khan, Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma in prominent roles, while Shah Rukh Khan makes an extended special appearance. The film released on January 8, 2010. The movie received mixed reviews and did poorly at the domestic box office, reportedly earning roughly half of its budget. However, the film was a hit overseas.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The plot of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh revolves around the life of a married man (Kartik Aaryan) who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl (Ananya Panday) who arrives in the city on a business trip. The friendship between the two grows stronger, and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife (Bhumi Pednekar) finds out about the affair. Directed by Mudazzar Aziz, the film is a remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal Pay Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.