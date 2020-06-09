Rohan Sippy's 'Nautanki Saala!' And Other Romantic Films Directed By Him

Rohan Sippy is one of the known directors in the Hindi film industry. He is the son of Ramesh Sippy who is best known for directing Sholay. Rohan is also a producer and a well-known writer, having produced films like Taxi No. 9211, Chandni Chowk to China, to name a few. Take a look at a few romantic movies directed by Rohan Sippy.

Rohan Sippy’s movies

Nautanki Saala!

After marking a debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana’s second film Nautanki Saala! failed at the box-office. The 2013 release was directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Ramesh Sippy, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Roopa de Choudhury. The movie featured Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma and Gaelyn Mendonca in the lead. The film was a romantic-comedy based upon a 2003 French comedy film Apres Vous. The critics, fans and the audience were disappointed with the poor performances of the lead actors. Check out the trailer of the movie here.

Kuch Naa Kaho

Kuch Naa Kaho was a Rohan Sippy directorial which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The plot of the rom-com movie revolved around a man who is coerced by his uncle to get married. For this, he assigns a secretary. However, the man falls for the secretary. The movie did not perform well at the box office, but Abhishek and Aishwarya once again shared great on-screen chemistry which was loved by many at the time of its release. The music for this movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and reportedly, this movie's album was that year's thirteenth highest selling. Check out the title track of the movie.

Bluffmaster!

The 2005 romantic-comedy film Bluffmaster! was directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by his father, Ramesh Sippy. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani, and Nana Patekar in important roles. The film revolved around the story of a conman (Abhishek Bachchan) and his foolish apprentice (Riteish Deshmukh). However, the conman’s girlfriend (Priyanka Chopra) leaves him after learning about his truth. Later, he is also diagnosed with a fatal disease, and as an act of goodwill, he tries to help his foolish apprentice to achieve his goal. This movie's album also got extremely popular and became that year's tenth highest-selling album. Check out one of its famous songs.

