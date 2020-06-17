Ronit Roy Speaks About Battling Depression, Reveals He Was Jobless For 4 Years; Read

One of Television industry's highly popular faces, Ronit Roy recently opened up about his struggle with depression. In an interview with an online portal, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor spoke about being jobless for four years straight which led to him turning to alcohol as a crutch. Roy also expressed how he was unable to capitalise on the great success of Jaan Tere Naam, his debut film.

Ronit Roy openly spoke about his battle with depression

Speaking about his battle with depression after being jobless for 4 years, in an interview with an online portal, Ronit Roy expressed saying that despite giving a silver jubilee back in the day, he did not have work and started accepting offers left right and centre out of panic.

The actor added saying some of those films did not work while some did not even get made. Roy continued saying when an actor's film grosses over ₹100 crores today, they call him a star, but he did not have anyone in the industry to guide him and tell him what to do and what not to do.

Elaborating about the same, Ronit Roy revealed that his career was in a slurp for around four to five years straight and during that time, he used to make money by doing guest appearances on TV shows. Giving more details about those troubled times, Roy stated that he used to earn ₹2000-3000 per episode at that time and used to get an episode every three or four months. He also added saying by that time he had possibly gone through everything as he had no money for food either.

The Bandini actor further said that he was in a very depressive and alcoholic state during those days because he wanted to be a star an have a massive fan following like the legendary Rajesh Khanna. However, he concluded his statement saying he was earlier drawn by Rajesh Khanna's lifestyle and the fandom for becoming a superstar but wants to be an actor now.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Ronit Roy has multiple projects in his kitty. The third season of Roy's web series titled Kehneko Humsafar Hai season 3 recently released on Ekta Kapoor's video-on-demand platform, Alt Balaji. The second season of his much-appreciated Hotstar Special Hostages has also been renewed by the makers

